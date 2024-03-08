Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $206,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $110.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

