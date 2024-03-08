Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $454,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 82.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,440 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 1.8 %

Ball stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

