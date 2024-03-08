Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $668,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $518.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $518.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

