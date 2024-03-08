Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New $536,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

