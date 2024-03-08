Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BA opened at $203.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.