Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

