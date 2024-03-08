Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lennar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Lennar Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.40.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

