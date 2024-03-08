Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes $661,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average is $132.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.