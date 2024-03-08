Ramsay Health Care Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.40 (ASX:RHC)

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 10th.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.44.

Insider Activity at Ramsay Health Care

In other news, insider Claudia Dyckerhoff bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$51.31 ($33.32) per share, with a total value of A$128,275.00 ($83,295.45). In related news, insider Claudia Dyckerhoff purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$51.31 ($33.32) per share, with a total value of A$128,275.00 ($83,295.45). Also, insider Craig McNally 64,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

