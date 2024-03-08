Rathbones Group Plc (RAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

RAT stock opened at GBX 1,527.81 ($19.39) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. Rathbones Group has a one year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,050 ($26.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,087.67, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,630.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,644.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

