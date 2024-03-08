Ready Capital’s (RC) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their underperform rating on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of RC stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

