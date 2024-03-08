Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RWT opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $793.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Redwood Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,973,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 246,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.