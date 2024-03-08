Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.
Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.
Redwood Trust Stock Performance
NYSE RWT opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $793.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Redwood Trust
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,973,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 246,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Redwood Trust
- Stock Average Calculator
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.