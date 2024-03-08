Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RPAY. Benchmark began coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of RPAY opened at $9.57 on Monday. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $961.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $49,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 2,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 1,655,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Repay by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,688 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $9,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,492,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

