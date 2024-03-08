Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LendingTree (TREE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) recently:

2/28/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

2/28/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – LendingTree was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2024 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $4,930,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

