Reviewing Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fiverr International and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 8 0 2.73 Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Fiverr International presently has a consensus target price of $35.82, indicating a potential upside of 61.13%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Rimini Street.

This table compares Fiverr International and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International 1.02% 3.71% 1.19% Rimini Street 6.04% -63.89% 9.78%

Volatility & Risk

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Rimini Street’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $361.38 million 2.38 $3.68 million $0.09 247.00 Rimini Street $431.50 million 0.63 $26.06 million $0.29 10.48

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiverr International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing solution; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; and Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients' enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

