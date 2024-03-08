Reviewing Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) & TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPG and Franklin Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.39 billion 6.95 $80.09 million ($0.04) -1,138.72 Franklin Resources $7.85 billion 1.88 $882.80 million $1.90 14.72

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 6 5 0 2.45 Franklin Resources 4 5 0 0 1.56

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TPG and Franklin Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TPG presently has a consensus price target of $39.04, suggesting a potential downside of 14.31%. Franklin Resources has a consensus price target of $27.05, suggesting a potential downside of 3.29%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than TPG.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. TPG pays out -4,398.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Resources pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Resources has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

TPG has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of TPG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 3.35% 18.69% 7.21% Franklin Resources 12.30% 11.15% 4.69%

Summary

Franklin Resources beats TPG on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. In addition, the company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.

