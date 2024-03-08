Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RMV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities upgraded Rightmove to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.38) to GBX 675 ($8.57) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 623.25 ($7.91).

Rightmove Price Performance

Rightmove Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 566 ($7.18) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 554.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 545.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,358.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 603 ($7.65).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Stories

