Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 623.25 ($7.91).

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMV. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 605 ($7.68) to GBX 650 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.38) to GBX 675 ($8.57) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday.

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.17) on Friday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 603 ($7.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,358.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 554.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 545.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,750.00%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

