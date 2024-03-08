Robert W. Baird Increases THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $120.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of THO opened at $106.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

