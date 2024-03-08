Rodney Bishop Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY) Stock

Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY – Get Free Report) insider Rodney Bishop bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($7,792.21).

Jayride Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00.

Get Jayride Group alerts:

About Jayride Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Jayride Group Limited owns and operates airport transfers marketplace in Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Pacific. It operates Jayride.com, an airport transfers marketplace that enables travelers to compare and book rides around the world through approximately 3,700 ride service companies and 1,600 airports in approximately 110 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Jayride Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayride Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.