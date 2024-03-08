Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$77.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.81.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$59.77 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$62.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

