Royal Bank of Canada Buys 111,389 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,389 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.50% of CME Group worth $362,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CME Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 386,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,230 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CME Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

