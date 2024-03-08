Royal Bank of Canada Buys 172,145 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,185,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $228,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average of $110.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $122.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

