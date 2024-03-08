Royal Bank of Canada Buys 247,513 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 247,513 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $250,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.4 %

ROST stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.