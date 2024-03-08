Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.54% of McKesson worth $319,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after buying an additional 122,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after buying an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $528.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $498.39 and its 200 day moving average is $463.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $537.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.