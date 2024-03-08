Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LON:TRIG) Price Target to GBX 135

Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LON:TRIG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 135 ($1.71) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Renewables Infrastructure Grp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRIG stock opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.31) on Tuesday. Renewables Infrastructure Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 95.50 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.20 ($1.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.43 and a beta of 0.11.

Renewables Infrastructure Grp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Renewables Infrastructure Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

About Renewables Infrastructure Grp

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

