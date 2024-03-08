Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,714,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,960 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $328,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.53.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

