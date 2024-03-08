Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $294,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $245.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.81.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

