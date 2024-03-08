Royal Bank of Canada Has $281.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,879,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $281,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.