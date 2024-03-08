Royal Bank of Canada Has $348.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.28% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $348,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day moving average is $138.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $151.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.