Royal Bank of Canada Has $363.39 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,353,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 946,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Open Text were worth $363,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Open Text by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Open Text by 125.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth $37,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 212.77%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

