Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$4.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$466.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$3.93.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

