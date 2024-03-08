Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.80.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $117.86 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

