Royal Bank of Canada Sells 185,773 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436,063 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 185,773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.56% of NXP Semiconductors worth $287,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $259.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.91. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

