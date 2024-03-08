Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123,189 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.53% of Autodesk worth $232,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

ADSK stock opened at $253.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,136 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

