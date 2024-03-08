Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,897,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,985,000 after buying an additional 384,843 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,837,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,982,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $148,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,982 shares of company stock worth $32,608,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.42 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average is $136.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.