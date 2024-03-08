Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 11,173 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,208 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average is $122.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

