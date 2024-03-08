Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 134,326 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,326 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $24,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $739,834,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $267,647,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

