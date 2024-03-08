Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 18,952 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $173,967,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

ABNB opened at $163.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,417,134 shares of company stock valued at $200,439,308 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

