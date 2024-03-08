Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 47,580 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Range Resources worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $32.85 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.