Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 7,148 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $27,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $318.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.78 and a 12 month high of $320.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.34.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

