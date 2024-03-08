Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 7,586 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $34,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

BJ opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

