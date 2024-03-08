Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 832 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $26,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,691.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,463.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,177.84. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,502.25 and a 12-month high of $2,733.74.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.