Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $25,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $790,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,430,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,191,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $790,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,600 shares in the company, valued at $46,430,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,436 shares of company stock valued at $41,103,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $286.57 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

