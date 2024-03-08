Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,669,000 after buying an additional 225,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $111.05.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

