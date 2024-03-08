Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $33,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $342.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $347.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.33.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.87.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

