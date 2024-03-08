Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 13,235 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 125.0% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 569,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 62,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,554 shares of company stock worth $21,000,983. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $138.85 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.