Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 15,903 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.47 and its 200 day moving average is $113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

