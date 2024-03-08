Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 245,800 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,800 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of NIO worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NIO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

