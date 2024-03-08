Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 27,960 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $112.40.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.